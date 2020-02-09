Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Diane Ladd > Laura Dern makes 'acting legend' mom Diane Ladd cry during heartwarming Oscars speech

Laura Dern makes 'acting legend' mom Diane Ladd cry during heartwarming Oscars speech

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Laura Dern brought mother Diane Ladd to tears after winning an Oscar for best supporting actress Sunday for Netflix's "Marriage Story."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: A Daughter of Hollywood Royalty, Laura Dern Snags First Oscar

A Daughter of Hollywood Royalty, Laura Dern Snags First Oscar 00:37

 Actress Laura Dern won her first ever Academy Award on Sunday night. CNN reports she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Netflix's "Marriage Story." She's already won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and BAFTA Award, among other accolades for her performance in the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News

The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her famous actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:03Published

Laura Dern's Thank You Cam Speech: Supporting Actress [Video]Laura Dern's Thank You Cam Speech: Supporting Actress

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Laura Dern's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actor in a Supporting Role for MARRIAGE STORY. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern's Kids & Mom Show Their Support at Oscars 2020!

Laura Dern, one of tonight’s nominees, has a lot of support with her this evening! The Marriage Story nominee arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared

Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids

It's a family affair tonight at the Oscars! Laura Dern arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her biggest supporters at her side: her mother and actress...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast TelegraphReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GracySulata

Grace_sup🍉 RT @Reuters: Renee Zellweger wins best actress for ‘Judy.’ More #Oscars coverage: https://t.co/2pYZIvjn2y https://t.co/6IDnYLacpw 3 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Laura Dern, Brad Pitt win first acting Oscars; Obamas’ film makes Academy Awards debut https://t.co/cl4UCunB1q 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.