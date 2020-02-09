Laura Dern makes 'acting legend' mom Diane Ladd cry during heartwarming Oscars speech

Actress Laura Dern won her first ever Academy Award on Sunday night. CNN reports she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Netflix's "Marriage Story." She's already won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and BAFTA Award, among other accolades for her performance in the...
Watch Oscars 2020 winner Laura Dern's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actor in a Supporting Role for MARRIAGE STORY. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC..
It's a family affair tonight at the Oscars! Laura Dern arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her biggest supporters at her side: her mother and actress... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared •Belfast Telegraph •Reuters
