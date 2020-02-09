Global  

World's largest firework explodes over snowy Colorado ski town

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, turning the sky bright red.
News video: Forget Meteors, World's Largest Firework Lights Up Night Sky In Colorado Town

 Check out the world's largest firework.

The world's largest firework illuminated the sky above Steamboat Springs, Colorado after being let off on February 8.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial firework. The...
A firework launched over a US ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial such device.
