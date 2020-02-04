White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars
Monday, 10 February 2020 () The White House on Monday asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the agency's biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to meet President Donald Trump's goal of landing astronauts on the moon and Mars.
The White House asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the biggest budget in decades. The request would raise the budget for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s by 12 percent. According to Reuters, half of the budget would go toward the “Moon to Mars” program. This...