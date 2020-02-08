Global  

High-level North defector to run for South Korean parliament

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A high-profile North Korean defector said Tuesday he’ll run in upcoming parliamentary elections in South Korea as part of his efforts to help South Koreans understand the true nature of North Korea and map out a better unification policy. Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy […]
Recent related news from verified sources

North Korean who was diplomat in London to run for South Korean parliament

A high-profile North Korean defector has announced he will run in South Korea’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
Belfast Telegraph

North Korean defector to join South Korea's main opposition party and run in parliamentary elections

'His courage and decision will give hope to North Korean refugees and other South and North Korean people who are wishing for genuine unification,' says party
Independent


