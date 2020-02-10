Global  

Greta Thunberg to team up with BBC for documentary series

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg to team up with BBC for documentary seriesClimate activist Greta Thunberg has signed up with BBC Studios for a documentary series focusing her fight against climate change, according to a report. The series will see the 17-year-old meet scientists, politicians and business moguls, challenging them to make changes. The films will also chart her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the...
News video: BBC Producing Series on Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg

BBC Producing Series on Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg 00:51

 The BBC has announced it will create a series featuring Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios [Video]Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe. The 17-year-old Thunberg will work..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Social Media Abuzz Amid Report Greta Thunberg Will Be Featured in BBC Documentary Series


RIA Nov.

Greta Thunberg to star in own TV series

Greta Thunberg leads the #FridaysforFuture global school movement, addressed the EU and the UN on climate change and was told she has anger management problems...
Deutsche Welle

