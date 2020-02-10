Global  

Joe Biden looks to South Carolina to resurrect his campaign

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden brought his wounded presidential campaign to South Carolina on Tuesday, staking his hopes for a comeback on the loyalty of black voters in the state after a dismal finish in the New Hampshire primary magnified his disappointing finish in Iowa. “I know this is going to be the fight […]
Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results

Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results 00:43

 Rather than staying in the Granite State, Joe Biden will head to South Carolina.

Presidential campaign 'the fight of my life' -Biden tells supporters

Sensing a disappointing result in Tuesday's primary, Biden left New Hampshire for South Carolina where he told a crowd of supporters that they have not yet heard from a vast majority of the nation and..

Joe Biden Addresses Supporters In NH Over Live Stream

Former Vice President Joe Biden left New Hampshire early and traveled to South Carolina. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden joins “CBS This Morning” from Nashua, New Hampshire, where he says he is confident in how his campaign is doing. The...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRBBC NewsFOXNews.com

Katy Tur And Biden Advisor Symone Sanders Spar Over Candidate’s Sinking African American Support

MSNBC’s Katy Tur and senior advisor to Joe Biden‘s campaign Symone Sanders clashed Tuesday over Tur’s query about why Biden is losing support among African...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters

