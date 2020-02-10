Global  

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Vermont senator has narrowly topped a key Democratic primary. Meanwhile, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang dropped his 2020 bid.
News video: 'The world is looking at New Hampshire': Sanders

'The world is looking at New Hampshire': Sanders 01:19

 Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday campaigned in Rindge, New Hampshire a day before the primary there kicks off, and told voters that 'tomorrow could begin the end of Donald Trump'.

Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden lags behind

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race and dealing a...
France 24

New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
CBS News


RudeFulk

Rude Fulk RT @DemSocialists: "Bernie winning validates our ideas and demonstrates that people, especially young people, are willing to confront capit… 4 seconds ago

EdEdwardKun

Ed Edward RT @voxdotcom: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary, giving the Vermont senator significant momentum heading… 6 seconds ago

oParasiteSingle

Clint David Samuel RT @TheDailyShow: BREAKING: DNC revises platform to recategorize New Hampshire as "non-state territory" after Bernie Sanders wins primary 9 seconds ago

dralaali

dralaali RT @AP: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire’s presidential primary election Tuesday, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scorin… 10 seconds ago

emmilia

Emmilia 🇬🇹 RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Primary https://t.co/filSUeH1lk 11 seconds ago

dinoquicksilver

DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF IMPERIALISM RT @HenryJGomez: Bernie Sanders Won The New Hampshire Primary In A Big Show Of Strength For His Movement https://t.co/QOH2w4jqWU via @rubyc… 12 seconds ago

lindajarmstron

Linda J. Armstrong RT @Reuters: Bernie Sanders narrowly wins the #NHprimary2020, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race and dealing a setb… 14 seconds ago

MoonbeanCN

Moonbeam How Bernie Sanders Won New Hampshire - The Atlantic https://t.co/jLT6uRz8uD 15 seconds ago

