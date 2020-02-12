Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary as Biden lags badly
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () MANCHESTER, N.H. - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place.
