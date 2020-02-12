Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders > Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary as Biden lags badly

Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary as Biden lags badly

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: New Hampshire Winner Prep

New Hampshire Winner Prep 01:41

 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire voter calls out MSNBC over Sanders [Video]New Hampshire voter calls out MSNBC over Sanders

A voter in New Hampshire slams MSNBC&apos;s reporting on Sen. Bernie Sanders

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Speaks With KDKA [Video]Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Speaks With KDKA

With two primary states in Iowa and New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg finds himself near the front of the pack. He spoke with KDKA's Rick Dayton the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders takes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden lags badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed...
Reuters

DealBook: Business Is Worried About Bernie. Should It Be?

Bernie Sanders emerged victorious from New Hampshire’s Democratic primary. Moderate supporters, including prominent business chiefs, are starting to sweat.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.