New Hampshire primary fallout, coronavirus, heavy rain swamps South: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Democratic field unsettled after New Hampshire primary, Fed officials talk coronavirus and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
News video: New Hampshire Winner Prep

New Hampshire Winner Prep 01:41

 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.

Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary [Video]Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin. NBC News described..

New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders [Video]New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked New Hampshire voters for his primary win and described it as &quot;the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.&quot;

New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
CBS News

New Hampshire primary 2020: Bernie Sanders claims narrow victory

New Hampshire primary 2020: Bernie Sanders claims narrow victoryMANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders held a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday night as the two men from different...
WorldNews


