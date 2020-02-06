Global  

From a rumor to 1,000 deaths: How the coronavirus outbreak unfolded for Americans at the epicenter

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Over six weeks since the coronavirus emerged, four Americans detail a new reality in Wuhan, the journey back to the US and life in quarantine.
Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC [Video]Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC

Capt. Jennifer McQuiston with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said that as many as 250 Americans will be evacuated from China&apos;s Hubei province, the epicenter of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,100 As China Reports More Than 90 New Deaths

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak topped 1,100 on Tuesday, after officials in the outbreak's epicenter reported more than 90 new deaths in the past 24...
Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China set to be freed from quarantine

Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China could be released from quarantine at a U.S. Air Force base in California...
