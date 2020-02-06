From a rumor to 1,000 deaths: How the coronavirus outbreak unfolded for Americans at the epicenter

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak topped 1,100 on Tuesday, after officials in the outbreak's epicenter reported more than 90 new deaths in the past 24...

Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China set to be freed from quarantine Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China could be released from quarantine at a U.S. Air Force base in California...

Reuters 22 hours ago Also reported by • CBS News

