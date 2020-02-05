Venezuela's Guaido returns to resume fight against Maduro

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido flouted a travel ban to travel to Washington, Brussels and Davos . After three weeks away he's back, hoping to reignite discontent against President Maduro . Juan Guaido, opposition leader and internationally-recognized interim President marked his return to Venezuela from a three-week trip abroad with a speech. With it, he hoped to reignite public momentum behind his campaign to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro. "Today more than ever we have to make our presence known," Guaido told a crowd of around 500 supporters in a plaza in the capital, Caracas . "This is not the time to go back. It's time to move forward.'' He appeared bolstered by his...


