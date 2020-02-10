Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jennifer Hudson to do a Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to do a Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is coming to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice. The NBA has released a list of entertainers headed to All-Star weekend, the group headlined by Hudson — the two-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner — who, just before Sunday night’s player introductions, will perform […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakeith Stanfield & Lil Rel Howery Speak On The Romantic-Drama, 'The Photograph' [Video]Lakeith Stanfield & Lil Rel Howery Speak On The Romantic-Drama, "The Photograph"

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:46Published

Rihanna will 'never really get over' Kobe Bryant's death [Video]Rihanna will 'never really get over' Kobe Bryant's death

Rihanna has confessed the tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant is still weighing heavy on her mind.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Game gets Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo


ContactMusic

Oscars 2020: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The "BlacKkKlansman" director wore a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •AceShowbizESPN

Tweets about this

Por_Ti_7

Jackeline Garcia RT @enews: Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/fnEFNVEmbA 2 minutes ago

kobesesay24

Edward 🇸🇱 RT @Complex: Jennifer Hudson to perform special Kobe Bryant tribute at 2020 #NBAAllStar game. https://t.co/TGEklIgC7t https://t.co/ubGHEcz9… 3 minutes ago

bostonherald

Boston Herald Jennifer Hudson to do a Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game https://t.co/Qy7W0KzP6q 4 minutes ago

BecBec8630

Rebecca RT @ArashMarkazi: BREAKING NEWS: Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven others… 4 minutes ago

CJones_LOE

CJ RT @ComplexMusic: Jennifer Hudson to perform special Kobe Bryant tribute at 2020 #NBAAllStar game. https://t.co/7uFiGQHEzV https://t.co/YCN… 4 minutes ago

EnterpriserSTE

EnterpriserSuite #Jennifer #Hudson to #Perform #Special #Kobe #Bryant #Tribute at 2020 #NBA All-Star #Game Chicago-born artist and a… https://t.co/5ZzPzHxC5Q 7 minutes ago

nbaMeraki

Basketball News 🏀 #NBA Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/LZQbqIj3dn 8 minutes ago

WISH_TV

WISH-TV Other additions the NBA revealed Thursday: DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne will join the previously announced Chicag… https://t.co/8h1NA25VV2 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.