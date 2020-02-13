Global  

Newspaper chain McClatchy files Chapter 11 bankruptcy after pension woes, print declines

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Newspaper chain McClatchy, owner of publications such as the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday.
