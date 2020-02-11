Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hope Hicks > Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to return to the White House as adviser to the president

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to return to the White House as adviser to the president

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to return to the White House as adviser to the presidentHope Hicks will return to the White House as an adviser to the president, mostly working with Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Picks Sean Spicer For Role On President's Commission On White House Fellowships

Trump Picks Sean Spicer For Role On President's Commission On White House Fellowships 00:39

 President Trump has picked Sean Spicer for a new role.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News [Video]Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News

The former communications head will be a senior counselor to the president working with adviser Jared Kushner.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:35Published

Trump To NY Governor Cuomo On White House Meeting: 'Don't Bring Fredo' [Video]Trump To NY Governor Cuomo On White House Meeting: 'Don't Bring Fredo'

President Trump slammed Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks returning to White House

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House as his re-election campaign moves into high...
Belfast Telegraph

Just In: Hope Hicks Returning to White House as Jared Kushner’s Aide

Just In: Hope Hicks Returning to White House as Jared Kushner’s AidePresident Donald Trump’s former Communications Director and Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks will be returning to the White House as an aide to...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.