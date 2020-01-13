Global  

Amazon’s Catholics mull church future after pope’s letter

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Roman Catholic priests, deacons and bishops across the Amazon voiced surprise, resignation and reluctant acceptance of Pope Francis’ refusal to allow married men to be ordained priests, lamenting that their faithful will continue to be deprived of Mass and subject to competing evangelical churches that have made impressive inroads in the region. Francis sidestepped the […]
News video: Catholic Church to reveal decision on priestly celibacy in Amazon

 Church mulls decision due to scarcity of priests in Amazon and decreasing number of Roman Catholics in Latin America.

Pope nixes proposal to let married men be priests [Video]Pope nixes proposal to let married men be priests

Pope Francis, in one of the most significant decisions of his papacy, appears to have bowed to conservative pressure and dismissed a proposal to use married men to offset dwindling numbers of priests...

Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy [Video]Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy. Benedict wrote the book, “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” with Cardinal Robert Sarah. Sarah is a..

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope avoids question of married priests in Amazon document

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis declined Wednesday to approve the ordination of married men to address the priest shortage in the Amazon, sidestepping a...
Amazon Catholics pledge to press on after Pope says no to married priests

Catholic communities across the Amazon said they would keep pushing for married men to be allowed to celebrate Mass in the remote rainforest region, after a...
