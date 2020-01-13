Amazon’s Catholics mull church future after pope’s letter
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Roman Catholic priests, deacons and bishops across the Amazon voiced surprise, resignation and reluctant acceptance of Pope Francis’ refusal to allow married men to be ordained priests, lamenting that their faithful will continue to be deprived of Mass and subject to competing evangelical churches that have made impressive inroads in the region. Francis sidestepped the […]
Pope Francis, in one of the most significant decisions of his papacy, appears to have bowed to conservative pressure and dismissed a proposal to use married men to offset dwindling numbers of priests...