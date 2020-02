NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Koch, who kept a low profile as an arts benefactor rather than joining the family oil business that became Koch Industries, has died, according to the New York Times. He was 86. His friend and longtime assistant John Olsen told the Times Koch died at his Manhattan home on Wednesday […]

