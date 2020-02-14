Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in double OT

Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in double OT

The Age Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points to lead Boston past the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in double overtime Thursday night (local time).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anewscomtr

ANews Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his game-high 39 points from the fourth quarter on, leading the Boston Celtics past the v… https://t.co/J0OXTVZeSz 21 minutes ago

gmanews_sports

GMA News Sports Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs https://t.co/82oQFptXOj 1 hour ago

abdulla26726015

abdullah RT @gingercatgames: Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs https://t.co/IC6ELBYPkk #Tatum 1 hour ago

gingercatgames

Ginger Cat Games Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs https://t.co/IC6ELBYPkk #Tatum 1 hour ago

WillyGaleon

Willy Galeon RT @ABSCBNNews: NBA: Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs https://t.co/AuTegc2wzw 2 hours ago

tasuedglitz

Tasued Glitz RT @FocusOgun: Tatum Scores 39 As Celtics Stop Clippers In 2 OTs https://t.co/mVD8qTKC7u #Sport #Celtics https://t.co/W61RX6oPwl 2 hours ago

talkglitz

talkGlitz.tv RT @OduNewsNG: Tatum Scores 39 As Celtics Stop Clippers In 2 OTs https://t.co/CIIIfi4h1j https://t.co/QxEEWktuuH 2 hours ago

OduNewsNG

OduNews.com Tatum Scores 39 As Celtics Stop Clippers In 2 OTs https://t.co/CIIIfi4h1j https://t.co/QxEEWktuuH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.