Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on BarrWASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats frustrated over the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump are pushing their oversight efforts toward the Justice Department and what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement. Democrats have demanded more information about Barr's intervention in the case of Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump who was convicted in November. Barr this week overruled prosecutors who had recommended that Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Barr on Thursday, calling him one of Trump’s “henchmen.” “The attorney general has stooped to such...
Barr agrees to testify before House Judiciary Committee in March

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee asked Barr to appear before the committee in a hearing at the end of March
Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probe

