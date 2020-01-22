Global  

KLM apologizes after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in South Korea

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM , offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online outrage by posting a sign in Korean saying passengers on a recent flight were not allowed to use a toilet because of the new coronavirus.
