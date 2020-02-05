Global  

Prosecutors get final word at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Prosecutors get final word at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trialNEW YORK (AP) — By the time prosecutors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial give their closing argument on Friday, it will have been more than a week since jurors heard one of his accusers recount what prosecutors describe as a vile sexual encounter with the disgraced Hollywood mogul. In the days since, Weinstein’s lawyers have called witnesses who raised doubts about the accusers’ testimony, brought in an expert who spoke about memories getting fuzzy over time and offered an epic, hourslong closing argument painting the prosecution's case as a “sinister tale” and the allegations as “regret renamed as rape.” Now, prosecutors look to focus the jury's attention back on the accusers who...
 Harvey Weinstein’s defense team will deliver closing arguments today in his rape and sexual assault trial. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest in the case.

