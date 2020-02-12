Global  

Barr says tweets by Trump make job 'impossible'

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Barr says tweets by Trump make job 'impossible'WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that the president's tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases "make it impossible for me to do my job." Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News just days after his Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors -- who had recommended in a court filing that Trump adviser Roger Stone be sentenced to 7-9 years in prison -- and took the step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek. The department didn't offer an amended number. Barr has been under fire for that Justice Department action. Barr said Trump's tweets created perception problems for...
News video: Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case

Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case 02:12

 Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the head of the Justice Department for intervening on behalf of one of the president's friends and advisers who is facing sentencing after he was found guilty of seven charges including lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering. This report produced by...

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice...
Mediaite

Barr says attacks from Trump make work ‘impossible’

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr delivered an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that his attacks on the Justice...
Seattle Times


