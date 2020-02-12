Barr says tweets by Trump make job 'impossible'

Friday, 14 February 2020 () WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that the president's tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases "make it impossible for me to do my job." Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News just days after his Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors -- who had recommended in a court filing that Trump adviser Roger Stone be sentenced to 7-9 years in prison -- and took the step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek. The department didn't offer an amended number. Barr has been under fire for that Justice Department action. Barr said Trump's tweets created perception problems for...
