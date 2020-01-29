Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Andrew McCabe > Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director, won't face criminal charges

Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director, won't face criminal charges

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director fired for his role in the Russia investigation, won't face criminal charges
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WATN - Published < > Embed
News video: Former SCSO Captain Indicted For Misconduct

Former SCSO Captain Indicted For Misconduct

 A former captain from the Shelby County Sheriff’s fugitive division has been indicted on several charges, including coercion of witnesses and official misconduct. The Shelby County District Attorney say the charges are related to a criminal charge against Monica Johnson’s son.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Firing of FBI Director Comey, local opinion [Video]Firing of FBI Director Comey, local opinion

5-10-17 local, former FBI Special Agent Weighs in on Firing of FBI Director

Credit: WJETPublished

San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges [Video]San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges

The longtime director of Public Works in San Francisco has been charged in an FBI probe on public corruption charges, including allegations of bribery and kickbacks. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DOJ drops case against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

McCabe has been a frequent subject of public attacks from President Donald Trump.
Politico

Justice Dept. closes case against ex-FBI official McCabe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have declined to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he lied to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •TIMEeuronewsFOXNews.comReutersRIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Denise07036

Denise S RT @AP: BREAKING: Federal prosecutors decline to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he… 5 seconds ago

MissK_HAK57

MissK57 RT @CNNPolitics: READ: DOJ's statement on dropping its criminal investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe https://t.co/bT… 10 seconds ago

KELOUISE1

KELOUISE RT @CNN: The Department of Justice is dropping its criminal investigation involving former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe without bringi… 12 seconds ago

warriors_mom

TheCyberChick BREAKING: DOJ Will Not Charge Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe -- Attorneys Say 'Case is Closed' after McCa… https://t.co/ohCTKgBfrO 15 seconds ago

MissK_HAK57

MissK57 RT @BLaw: The Justice Department has closed its criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired after… 17 seconds ago

TrkWilson

ThWilson RT @BlueSea1964: 🚨 BREAKING: 👉 DOJ Will Not Charge Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe -- Attorneys Say 'Case Is Closed' 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡… 19 seconds ago

FoxytailRedhead

Bj Bednarski RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: The Justice Department has closed its case and declined to pursue criminal charges against former FBI Deputy Dir… 20 seconds ago

MacDaddy611

DadOfTwoAwesomeBoys ❌ Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe won't be charged, Justice Department says #WeWantJustice #WhereIsTheJustice https://t.co/1AILrl2mSv 27 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.