Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director, won't face criminal charges

A former captain from the Shelby County Sheriff’s fugitive division has been indicted on several charges, including coercion of witnesses and official misconduct. The Shelby County District Attorney say the charges are related to a criminal charge against Monica Johnson’s son.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have declined to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he lied to... Seattle Times Also reported by •TIME •euronews •FOXNews.com •Reuters •RIA Nov.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Denise S RT @AP: BREAKING: Federal prosecutors decline to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he… 5 seconds ago
MissK57 RT @CNNPolitics: READ: DOJ's statement on dropping its criminal investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe https://t.co/bT… 10 seconds ago
KELOUISE RT @CNN: The Department of Justice is dropping its criminal investigation involving former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe without bringi… 12 seconds ago
TheCyberChick BREAKING: DOJ Will Not Charge Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe -- Attorneys Say 'Case is Closed' after McCa… https://t.co/ohCTKgBfrO 15 seconds ago
MissK57 RT @BLaw: The Justice Department has closed its criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired after… 17 seconds ago
ThWilson RT @BlueSea1964: 🚨 BREAKING: 👉 DOJ Will Not Charge Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe -- Attorneys Say 'Case Is Closed'
😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡… 19 seconds ago
Bj Bednarski RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: The Justice Department has closed its case and declined to pursue criminal charges against former FBI Deputy Dir… 20 seconds ago