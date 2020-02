PHOENIX (AP) — All-Star center Brittney Griner is staying in the desert. The Phoenix Mercury signed Griner to a multi-year contract on Friday, possibly locking up one of the WNBA’s most dominant players through the end of her career. The 6-foot-8 Griner has been an All-Star every year — there was no All-Star Game in […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trevor Story & Colorado Rockies Sign 2-Year, $27.5 Million Contract Shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million contract. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:22Published on January 25, 2020 Philadelphia Wings Sign 15-Year-Old Malvern Prep Freshman Battling Cancer To One-Day Contract Fifteen-year-old Lucca DiBartolomeo signed a one-day contract with the Wings and will join the team at its game on Sunday night. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:12Published on January 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Griner signs multiyear contract with Mercury Brittney Griner re-signed with the only team she has played for in the WNBA, inking a multiyear contract with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced.

ESPN 6 days ago



Center Brittney Griner re-signs multi-year contract with Phoenix Mercury Center Brittney Griner re-signs with the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury have never failed to make the WNBA playoffs since drafting Griner in 2013.

azcentral.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this