Even Harrison Ford was shocked deceased Han Solo could return in 'Rise of Skywalker'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
When JJ Abrams asked Harrison Ford to have Han Solo return to "Rise of Skywalker," Ford's response was "Are you kidding? I'm dead!"
Harrison Ford, New Indiana Jones Movie Soon

Harrison Ford, New Indiana Jones Movie Soon

 (CNN) The man who plays Indiana Jones and is ready for his next crusade. Actor Harrison Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on the fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to begin this summer. (In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, set to air February 16, the actor...

The Call of the Wild movie - Harrison Ford reads excerpts from the legendary novel

The Call of the Wild movie - Harrison Ford reads excerpts from the legendary novel The wild calls to each of us. Will you answer? Watch Harrison Ford read excerpts from the legendary novel..

Harrison Ford on President Trump: A "Son of a Bitch" | THR News

Harrison Ford on President Trump: A "Son of a Bitch" | THR News

Harrison Ford Finally Talks About His 'Rise of Skywalker' Scene

Han Solo may be gone, but Harrison Ford's career moves on. Probably, if past interviews are any indication, much to his relief. For example, Ford recently...
geek.com

Harrison Ford Leaks Details About the New 'Indiana Jones' Movie - Watch! (Video)

Harrison Ford is dishing about the upcoming Indiana Jones film! The 77-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February...
Just Jared

