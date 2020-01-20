Ex-priest convicted in Texas beauty queen's murder dies while serving life

John Feit was convicted in 2016 of a murder that happened over 50 years ago.



Recent related videos from verified sources Life Without Parole For Texas Man Involved In Murder-For-Hire Shooting, Stabbing Of Single Mom It was a love triangle and ultimate murder-for-hire plot that ended with a daughter finding her mother shot and stabbed to death inside a North Texas home in 2017. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:44Published 1 week ago Gipsy Queen Movie Gipsy Queen Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Director Hüseyin Tabak gained critical acclaim with such films as „Your Beauty Is Worth Nothing“ and The Legend Of The Ugly King“. GIPSY QUEEN is.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:10Published on January 20, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this