Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bristol Valentine's Day Banksy mural vandalised

Bristol Valentine's Day Banksy mural vandalised

BBC News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
An offensive word has been spray painted over the street artist's latest work in Bristol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Banksy’ mural appears in Bristol, UK

‘Banksy’ mural appears in Bristol, UK 00:29

 A new mural believed to be the work of street artist Banksy has appeared on a wall in Bristol. The black and white stencil of a girl with a catapult and a red paint splat, made of roses and plastic flowers, is yet to be confirmed as being the work of the artist.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine&apos;s Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bansky confirms Bristol Valentine's Day artwork is his

The piece on the side of a house in Bristol depicts a young girl firing a slingshot of red flowers.
BBC News

Banksy officially unveils Valentine's Day mural in Bristol

Mysterious street artist is a big romantic at heart
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mehjabinshahed

Mehjabin Shahed The latest mural by the mysterious street artist Banksy has been defaced less than two days after it was first disc… https://t.co/S5oPcvgzHO 9 minutes ago

TimelessModel

Timeless Model Management No Love Lost! Banksy's 'Valentine's' Mural Lasts Less Than 48 Hours https://t.co/QgA9hDt1Kz 13 minutes ago

thelmarouge

thelmarouge RT @mdpepperart: BBC News - Bristol Valentine's Day Banksy mural vandalised The person who defaced this rubbish is a better artist than t… 15 minutes ago

rahmanjavanmard

Rahman Javanmardi #Banksy’s #Valentine’s Day mural in Bristol vandalised within 48 hours https://t.co/j218bVCLBA 25 minutes ago

RightsPluralist

🌹Ava Van Hollander #LabourWarriorOutrider 🌹 Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural in Bristol vandalised within 48 hours | The Independent https://t.co/7Efo6k1fBJ 31 minutes ago

orbkore

ORBKORE BBC News - Bristol Valentine's Day Banksy mural vandalised https://t.co/uE9BllhBWl 32 minutes ago

CllrBMurray

Barbara Murray 🌹 Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural in Bristol vandalised within 48 hours - The Independent https://t.co/KSJfP9mqHF 33 minutes ago

janemorwood54

Jane Morwood RT @vgm3vakb: BBC News - Bristol Valentine's Day Banksy mural vandalised https://t.co/yk2tgv4aoC 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.