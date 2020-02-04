Global  

Orangutan granted ‘personhood’ turns 34, makes new friend

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) — A orangutan named Sandra, who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida, celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine’s Day with a special new primate friend. Patti Ragan, director of the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, says Sandra “has adjusted […]
