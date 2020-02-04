Orangutan granted ‘personhood’ turns 34, makes new friend
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) — A orangutan named Sandra, who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida, celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine’s Day with a special new primate friend. Patti Ragan, director of the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, says Sandra “has adjusted […]
Occurred on January 28, 2020 / Lancaster, PA, USA Info from Licensor: This is our new baby goat 'Torin' that was born about a week ago. We lost his sister who was born weak and died from pneumonia. We..