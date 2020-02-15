Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bayer > U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit

U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A Missouri jury's $265 million award to peach grower Bill Bader in his lawsuit against herbicide providers Bayer and BASF has raised the stakes for the two companies as at least 140 similar cases head to U.S. courts later this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. farmer wins $265 million weedkiller award from Bayer, BASF lawsuit

A Missouri jury's $265 million award to peach grower Bill Bader in his lawsuit against herbicide providers Bayer and BASF has raised the stakes for the two...
Reuters

Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A jury on Saturday awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a southeastern Missouri peach farmer who argued that weedkiller...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

DueskutL

Loyal R Doeschot RT @BDoeschot: A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his or… 21 minutes ago

milesoftruth

Miles Elliott U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit ht @mediamonarchy https://t.co/0Gfw0D6iIL 48 minutes ago

939TheEagle

93.9 The Eagle A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage… https://t.co/XgCDgKWE1J 50 minutes ago

PrChrisHarbin

Christopher B Harbin RT @acupoker: Big win for the little guy.. U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit. https://t.co/243… 55 minutes ago

OkeeffeLynn

Lynn O'Keeffe RT @the_beeguy: A jury in Missouri, handed the state's largest peach farmer, $15 million in actual and $250 million in punitive damages - h… 57 minutes ago

SD_Ag_Labs

SD Ag Labs RT @KymLucas1: U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit - Reuters "Give me spots on my apples But lea… 1 hour ago

KymLucas1

Kym Lucas U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit - Reuters "Give me spots on my apples… https://t.co/fGL05U0h7U 1 hour ago

faithmcgown

Faith McGown U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit - Reuters https://t.co/tGfC2DFqKa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.