Former DOJ officials call on Attorney General Barr to resign

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
More than 1,000 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump.
