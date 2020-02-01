Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus

'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
For the past two weeks China's police have been raiding houses, restaurants and makeshift markets across the country, arresting nearly 700 people for breaking the temporary ban on catching, selling or eating wild animals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese couple suspected to have virus rounded up like strays [Video]Chinese couple suspected to have virus rounded up like strays

CHINA — As pretty much all of China remains on edge, authorities are taking increasingly fewer chances when handling new or suspected cases. Video posted to YouTube by Epoch Times on Feb. 6 shows..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:34Published

Loving mother rattlesnake carefully tends to her babies [Video]Loving mother rattlesnake carefully tends to her babies

When we think of rattlesnakes, many of us think of them as being emotionless and heartless creatures. We tend to focus on the fact that they are venomous and capable of killing a person, or at least..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk ‘Animals live for man’: China’s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus https://t.co/girNJk8wue 1 minute ago

indecentKurt

Kurt Hennig RT @Reuters: 'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus https://t.co/Y169rpRAas https://t.co/RgzoMve5dT 8 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk ‘Animals live for man’: China’s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus https://t.co/0FKcHK4oNM 11 minutes ago

LuluWalcott1

Lulu Walcott 🦂 Powerful Mulatto Bernie Bro 😊 #China #Animals #Health #Coronavirus #Wildlife --> 'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to… https://t.co/Tq0t35XIpQ 12 minutes ago

RamZar1

RamZar 'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus https://t.co/JFSkUMviEW 15 minutes ago

_AviVerma_

Av.Verma Plants are good for our health, good for the climate, and good for our mother earth!!! Turn vegetarian and keep v… https://t.co/7w9OsSuPSr 15 minutes ago

pdjmoo

pdjmoo 🆘 EATING OURSELVES OUT OF EXISTENCE 🔺'Animals Live for Man': China's appetite for #WILDLIFE likely to survive… https://t.co/wmBAPuly0X 17 minutes ago

clannadlore

Covfefe Clannad RT @yoyo_gbiker: Traders legally selling donkey, DOG, deer, crocodile and other meat told Reuters they plan to get back to business as soon… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.