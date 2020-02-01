'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus

CHINA — As pretty much all of China remains on edge, authorities are taking increasingly fewer chances when handling new or suspected cases. Video posted to YouTube by Epoch Times on Feb. 6 shows..

Loving mother rattlesnake carefully tends to her babies When we think of rattlesnakes, many of us think of them as being emotionless and heartless creatures. We tend to focus on the fact that they are venomous and capable of killing a person, or at least.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:29Published 2 weeks ago