Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > President Trump Takes Warmup Lap at Daytona 500 in Limousine

President Trump Takes Warmup Lap at Daytona 500 in Limousine

TIME Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race 01:25

 Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump on Sunday took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine. Colette Luke has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race | More than 40 Americans infected with coronavirus on cruise ship: Fauci; here are the top world news videos....
News24

Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in the presidential limousine known as "The Beast," drawing cheers from fans at...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @nbcwashington: President Trump takes Daytona 500 warmup lap in presidential limousine https://t.co/27X14DB4o3 34 minutes ago

CBS6

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond President Donald Trump is giving an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans.​​ https://t.co/tiKgkknohk 40 minutes ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington President Trump takes Daytona 500 warmup lap in presidential limousine https://t.co/27X14DB4o3 46 minutes ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @INQUIRERSports: Trump gave an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans when he became the second president ever to attend the Dayto… 48 minutes ago

tellus74

King 🦁 Louie RT @WGNNews: President Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans Sunday when he became the second president ever to… 51 minutes ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News President Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans Sunday when he became the second presid… https://t.co/cMojiaz2t9 2 hours ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports Trump gave an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans when he became the second president ever to attend the D… https://t.co/07enHlUocS 2 hours ago

omahabe2

Elbert C. Lyon RT @iowanpolitics: President Trump sets off raucous celebration, takes #Daytona500 warmup lap in presidential limousine https://t.co/ExMkqU… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.