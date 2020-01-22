Global  

Katie Waldman and Stephen Miller Wed at Trump Hotel

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020
Katie Waldman, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, marries Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
 A 15-year-old boy in a Trump campaign tent was attacked on primary day in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption..

Two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and President Trump’s inaugural committee are being accused of overpaying for events held at the hotel and using nonprofit..

President Donald Trump attended the wedding on Sunday of one of his top aides, immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, to Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman,...
Stephen Miller, controversial Trump advisor, weds VPs press secretaryUS President Donald Trump also attended the wedding of immigration hard-liner and advisor Stephen Miller, and VP Mike Pence press secretary Katie Waldman. ;
