NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Trump Attends Wedding Of White House Aides Stephen Miller And Katie Waldman https://t.co/PfycQPxoC6 https://t.co/TVPdBvUB8Z 18 seconds ago Politijunkee 🌊🌊🌊 RT @VaGyver: "The bedbugs that reside in the honeymoon suite were spray painted gold, in honor of this frightening occasion." https://t.co/… 21 seconds ago TheCyanPost Trump Attends Wedding Of White House Aides Stephen Miller And Katie Waldman https://t.co/PfycQPxoC6 https://t.co/TVPdBvUB8Z 48 seconds ago Donald J. Fart bot Katie Waldman and Stephen Miller Wed at Fart Hotel - The New York Times https://t.co/wqX0uTGfb6 https://t.co/n4nhAE3cQ5 3 minutes ago Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. Katie Waldman and Stephen Miller Wed at Trump Hotel - The New York Times https://t.co/HuGi4OiDpc 6 minutes ago The Hammer ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BenKTallmadge: President Trump attends wedding of White House Advisor Stephen Miller and Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Waldman at… 6 minutes ago Maggie-Mae RT @JoeFreedomLove: Trump attends wedding of Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman https://t.co/kyb89OgiBB 8 minutes ago Joseph Vee RT @AdjunctDespot: Five thoughts upon my seeing this article: 1. WTF is wrong with her?! 2. Real life Beauty and the Nazi Beast. 3. I bet… 9 minutes ago