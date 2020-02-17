Global  

Winners and losers from Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Breaking down those who shined and those who had a rough night in the thrilling 69th NBA All-Star Game from Chicago.
News video: Team LeBron wins close fought NBA All-Star Game over Team Giannis

Team LeBron wins close fought NBA All-Star Game over Team Giannis 01:36

 Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant MVP award as Team LeBron downs Team Giannis 157-155 in close fought NBA All-Star Game

Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center [Video]Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center

No Bulls are playing this year, but there's no shortage of stars from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

This All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Sport24.co.za | Team LeBron outguns Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard stole the show on the floor and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took centre stage in an emotional pre-game ceremony.
News24

Team LeBron Edges Team Giannis At NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
CBS 2


