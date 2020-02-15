Global  

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
CHE vs MUN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Chelsea vs Manchester United Head to Head
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021 00:32

 Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The English Premier League team “committed serious breaches” of its Licensing and Financial Fair Play...

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87 [Video]Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of the Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

'Kepa should start against Man Utd' [Video]'Kepa should start against Man Utd'

Former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says Kepa Arrizabalaga should return in goal for Chelsea against Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League clash – kick-off time, TV channel and team news

Aston Villa and Tottenham face off this Sunday with plenty to play for at both ends of the Premier League table. Villa are just above the relegation zone and...
talkSPORT

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives verdict on Man Utd’s Champions League hopes

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives verdict on Man Utd’s Champions League hopesChelsea return from the Premier League’s inaugural winter break to face Manchester United this evening, and the Blues boss has spoken candidly about the Red...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

fahmiembul

Rex RT @MikeLUHGv3: Premier league goals since 12th of Jan Liverpool 11 City 9 Everton 9 Arsenal 7 Spurs 7 Southampton 7 Leicester 7 Burn… 6 seconds ago

TipWinCompany

Tipwin Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home matches against Manchester United! #tipwin #sport… https://t.co/0D2mQADutF 54 seconds ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Lampard wary of United threat in race for a top four finish https://t.co/RdsvTEz0G7 #CFC #MUFC 1 minute ago

ForemostThe

The Foremost Magazine Chelsea vs Manchester United: For these two Premier League legends, winning could mean UCL. But losing could mean t… https://t.co/8LaZCJ9xGt 3 minutes ago

BeenyBitter

Beeny Bitter RT @TheEuropeanLad: Some good midweek fixtures this midweek. Starting off with a Premier League clash, then Champions League & Europa Leagu… 3 minutes ago

timazuh

Timooooooooo RT @DiscreteTipster: 🤫 #DiscreteTipOfTheDay ⚽️ Game: Chelsea vs Manchester United. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League: England Premier League. ⏰ Time: 20:00… 6 minutes ago

Chai_mang13

Ricé RT @black_bhoy_: Man city troubles not over yet Investigations still on and they could lose points in the premier league Chelsea, arsenal a… 7 minutes ago

IkandaJoseph

Ikanda Joseph Mukala @UzalendoNews_KE It’s Matchday! Chelsea vs. Manchester United 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Stamford Bridge ⏰ 20:00 GMT… https://t.co/4BM8C6SL19 8 minutes ago

