Ugandan actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in Disney's 'Queen of Katwe,' dies at 15

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Nikita Pearl Waligwa, a Ugandan student who played a memorable role in Disney's 2016 "Queen of Katwe," about a local chess prodigy, has died at 15.
News video: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star of ‘Queen of Katwe,’ Dies at 15

The Ugandan teenager, who debuted in the 2016 Disney film about a chess whiz, died of brain cancer, her school said.
NYTimes.com

Kenya: Lupita Mourns 15-Year-Old Star Actress in 'Queen of Katwe'

[Nairobi News] Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has eulogized Ugandan actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who acted as her daughter in the Hollywood movie Queen of...
allAfrica.com

PHSJavier

The best news Ugandan actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in Disney's 'Queen of Katwe,' dies at 15 https://t.co/1xNKHDnoz9 https://t.co/RYALNPtH06 8 minutes ago

FISH_AND_GRITS

Kevin Lawson RT @ABC: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the Ugandan teen who graced the silver screen as a chess whiz in Disney's "Queen of Katwe," died this weeken… 9 minutes ago

Wa_Ghana

Wa RT @wunpini_fm: Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 An actress who starred in the Queen of Katwe, a Disney film… 25 minutes ago

GuardianLifeNG

Guardian Life NG Yesterday, we reported the death of 15-year-old Ugandan actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa. #PhionaMutesi… https://t.co/FOAEWz2b2H 30 minutes ago

enbazmedia

Enbaz🏅 Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in the 2016 Disney film "Queen of Katwe," is dead. A Disney actress died Saturd… https://t.co/6Ujn12lqP1 53 minutes ago

themommyhook

The Mommy Hook Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the young actress who starred in Disney's "Queen of Katwe," has died at the age of 15, accord… https://t.co/UZI01sefVz 1 hour ago

kadelu_ben

it_lordben Ugandan teen actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwu has dies of brain tumour. https://t.co/hQDzPRGlYM https://t.co/Y7ExPviJD8 1 hour ago

WJBF

WJBF The Ugandan teen played chess whiz Gloria in the 2016 movie. https://t.co/1IKrNOKMKT 1 hour ago

