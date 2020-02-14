Global  

Jeff Bezos launches $10 billion fund to combat climate change

Hindu Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Hundreds of Amazon employees last month signed a blog criticizing the online retail giant’s climate policies and demanding it do more to tackle climate change
News video: Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change 01:20

 The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

Lowering Airplane Altitude Could Reduce Climate Impact by 59% [Video]Lowering Airplane Altitude Could Reduce Climate Impact by 59%

Contrails, the white streaks left behind by airplanes, trigger a climate change process, but scientists say lowering altitudes of flights where they most commonly form could reduce the harmful impacts.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London [Video]Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London

Young climate change protesters participating in the YouthStrike4Climate on Friday (February 14) in central London clashed with police.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published


Amazon CEO Announces Launch of $10 Billion 'Bezos Earth Fund' to Fight Climate Change


RIA Nov.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos launches $10-billion Bezos Earth Fund to fight climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Monday he was committing $10 billion of his personal fortune to fight climate change with the Bezos Earth Fund.
USATODAY.com


