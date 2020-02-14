Global  

Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to combat climate change

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
While the Bezos Earth Fund initiative was applauded by many, critics have questioned Amazon's support for oil and gas businesses. He is following a similar path to fellow moguls like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.
News video: Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change 01:20

 The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment...
Reuters

Amazon's Jeff Bezos launches $10-billion Bezos Earth Fund to fight climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Monday he was committing $10 billion of his personal fortune to fight climate change with the Bezos Earth Fund.
USATODAY.com


