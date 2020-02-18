Global  

Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy, Harvey Weinstein trial goes to jury, Nevada debate deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy, Mars briefly disappears in a rare celestial event, Harvey Weinstein trial set to go to jury and more news you need to know Tuesday.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict 02:18

 The jury began deliberating Tuesday in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and after more than five hours, there were questions but no verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory..

Harvey Weinstein Trial: What to Make of the Jury Note Hinting at Deadlock on 2 Key Charges

Harvey Weinstein Trial: What to Make of the Jury Note Hinting at Deadlock on 2 Key ChargesLegal experts monitoring Harvey Weinstein’s trial believe the jury’s latest note on Friday suggests the panel is deadlocked on the most serious charges,...
Harvey Weinstein trial jury begins deliberating, told to use 'common sense'

The Harvey Weinstein trial jury listened to Judge James Burke's instructions about the law before retiring to deliberate on the ex-mogul's fate.
