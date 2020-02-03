Global  

Apple warns coronavirus will hit revenue as production is constrained

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Apple warns coronavirus will hit revenue as production is constrainedApple warned the coronavirus' disruption of its supply chain, and ebbing demand in China will impact its quarterly revenue, after it had projected positive results for the period. In its earlier guidance for the three months to March 30, released on January 29, the Cupertino-based firm predicted a revenue in the range of $63 billion (Dh231.21bn) to $67bn, a year-on-year rise of almost 15.5 per cent. However, on Monday the company said supply constraints and falling demand in China will dent growth, making it unlikely that it will be able to meet second quarter revenue targets. Apple, which has...
Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus 01:24

 Global shares fell on Tuesday after Apple said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the coronavirus slowed production and weakened demand in China. Ciara Lee reports

