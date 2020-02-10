Global  

Hospital director dies in China's Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Hospital director dies in China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreakThe head of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television said, becoming the second prominent Chinese doctor to have succumbed to the pathogen. Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital, died at 10:30 a.m., it said. Earlier this month, millions in China mourned the death of Li Wenliang, a doctor who was previously reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the coronavirus. Follow Coronavirus outbreak latest updates Tens of thousands of medical workers have been fighting to contain the spread of the coronavirus, believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market in Wuhan, the...
Hospital director dies in China's Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

The head of a leading hospital in China's central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television said.
