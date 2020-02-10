Hospital director dies in China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () The head of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television said, becoming the second prominent Chinese doctor to have succumbed to the pathogen. Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital, died at 10:30 a.m., it said. Earlier this month, millions in China mourned the death of Li Wenliang, a doctor who was previously reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the coronavirus. Follow Coronavirus outbreak latest updates Tens of thousands of medical workers have been fighting to contain the spread of the coronavirus, believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market in Wuhan, the...
THE DIRECTOR OF THE LEADING WUHAN HOSPITAL HAS DIED OF THE DEADLY VIRUS, THE RESPIRATORY INFECTION WHICH HAS BEEN GIVEN THE OFFICIAL NAME COVID-19. THE 51 YEAR OLD DIED AFTER AN ALL-OUT RESCUE EFFORT..
The head of a leading hospital in China's central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television said. Reuters India Also reported by •Indian Express •Reuters •SBS •Khaleej Times •Mid-Day