Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demand

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demandSYDNEY - Singapore Airlines Ltd will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May, it said on Tuesday, as a coronavirus epidemic hits demand for services to the Asian city-state, as well as through the key transit hub. Key affected destinations include Frankfurt, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles,...
News video: Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter

Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter 01:34

 The head of a leading hospital in China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea announced an economic emergency and Singapore Airlines slashed flights. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter; global economic impact spreads

The head of a leading hospital in China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea...
Reuters

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in March, April and May due to weaker demand as a result of the...
Reuters


