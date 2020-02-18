Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demand
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () SYDNEY - Singapore Airlines Ltd will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May, it said on Tuesday, as a coronavirus epidemic hits demand for services to the Asian city-state, as well as through the key transit hub. Key affected destinations include Frankfurt, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles,...
The head of a leading hospital in China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea announced an economic emergency and Singapore Airlines slashed flights. Francesca Lynagh reports.