Bloomberg to join Democratic debate amid poll surge

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The former New York mayor has qualified to take part in a Democratic debate for the first time.
News video: Bloomberg Qualifies For Debate

Bloomberg Qualifies For Debate 00:25

 Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City has qualified to join the Democratic presidential debates. This is the first time he's qualified since joining the race in November. He is now eligible to join other Democratic candidates on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Bloomberg...

Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia [Video]Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia

Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Virginia. This is just two weeks before that state’s Super Tuesday primary. The poll was conducted by Monmouth University...

Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate [Video]Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate

Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic primary debate taking place Wednesday in Nevada.

Mike Bloomberg Will Finally Hit The Debate Stage, After Qualifying In Nevada Right Before The Deadline

Mike Bloomberg Will Finally Hit The Debate Stage, After Qualifying In Nevada Right Before The DeadlineMike Bloomberg finally qualified for the Democratic debate stage, reaching viability in a new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll Tuesday, right before the deadline....
Bloomberg has barbs at the ready for his first 2020 debate

When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he will be ready to dismiss rivals like Joe Biden, who as vice...
