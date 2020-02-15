Global  

Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will waive federal contracting laws to speed construction of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Department of Homeland Security said waiving procurement regulations will allow 177 miles (283 kilometers) of wall to be built more quickly in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. […]
News video: Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws

Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws 00:51

 Homeland Security is waiving some federal laws to allow the Trump administration to build the border wall at a faster rate. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

