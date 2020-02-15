Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will waive federal contracting laws to speed construction of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Department of Homeland Security said waiving procurement regulations will allow 177 miles (283 kilometers) of wall to be built more quickly in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. […] 👓 View full article

