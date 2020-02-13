|
Missing more than a year, an abandoned 'ghost ship' washed ashore on the other side of the Atlantic
|
|
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The MV Alta washed ashore in Ireland's County Cork amid Storm Dennis, but the vessel took a more than a year journey from off Bermuda to get there.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
More Americans leaving California than ever before
Between 2007 and 2016, some 5 million residents moved in to California and 6 million people moved out to other states — a net loss of about 1 million residents. People making $55,000 or less a year..
Credit: KSBW Duration: 02:17Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this