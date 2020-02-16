Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo despite protest

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — Despite objections from sexual abuse activists, the Israeli Opera will host a week-long singing competition organized by Spanish opera star Placido Domingo in Tel Aviv later this year. Domingo, 80, has withdrawn from all U.S. performances since reports by The Associated Press last year detailed accusations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate, […]
Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo singing competition in Tel Aviv

Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo singing competition in Tel AvivFounded in 1993 by the famed international tenor, Operalia aims to discover the youngest and most promising opera singers and help them launch their...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •TIMEReutersBangkok PostSeattle Times

By inviting Placido Domingo, Israeli Opera proved it has a lot to learn about sexual harassment

Opera houses in the U.S. have demonstrated a moral backbone in response to the accusations, but not those on the other side of the ocean
Haaretz Also reported by •Independent

