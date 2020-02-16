Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo despite protest
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () JERUSALEM (AP) — Despite objections from sexual abuse activists, the Israeli Opera will host a week-long singing competition organized by Spanish opera star Placido Domingo in Tel Aviv later this year. Domingo, 80, has withdrawn from all U.S. performances since reports by The Associated Press last year detailed accusations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate, […]
Founded in 1993 by the famed international tenor, Operalia aims to discover the youngest and most promising opera singers and help them launch their...