Camp Hill: Three children among dead in 'horrific' Australia car fire

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Three children, all under 10, have died after a car was allegedly set alight in a Brisbane suburb.
Camp Hill: Three dead, including children, in 'horrific' Australia car fire

Children were also in the car when it was allegedly set alight in a Brisbane suburb, officials say.
BBC News

Police investigate cause of 'horrific' Brisbane car fire that killed three children and a man

Three children and a man have died in a car fire in Brisbane, with a woman seriously injured and taken to hospital.
