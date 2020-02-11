Hong Kong records second coronavirus death: hospital spokeswoman

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong recorded its second death caused by the new coronavirus on Wednesday, a Princess Margaret Hospital spokeswoman told Reuters.
 The coronavirus is causing panic in Hong Kong. Many residents are reportedly hoarding supplies.

