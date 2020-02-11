Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders > Bernie Sanders says he won't release full medical records

Bernie Sanders says he won't release full medical records

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack in October during a campaign event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate [Video]Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate

Skyler Henry reports on Sen. Bernie Sanders and former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg emerging as most popular Democratic presidential candidates (2-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:55Published

Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate [Video]Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate

Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate. Bloomberg needed to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Sanders Offers Water to Rally Goer with Medical Issue, Someone in Crowd Shouts ‘The Bernie Holy Water!’

Bernie Sanders offered some medic care for one when a woman at a rally experienced a medical issue, and Sanders stopped the rally to offer her what one audience...
Mediaite

Bernie Sanders says big crowds show he will win

A 6,000 seat arena in New Hampshire was nearly full for a Bernie Sanders rally on Monday night. The Senator and Democratic presidential candidate says the big...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.