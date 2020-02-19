Global  

Australian Tony-winning actor Zoe Caldwell dies at 86

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Australian-born Zoe Caldwell, a four-time Tony Award winner who brought humanity to larger-than-life characters, died peacefully at her New York home.
beckysphone1981

B.A. RT @DSCDPAdmin: Australian actress (Master Class, Lilo & Stitch, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close), Zoe Caldwell, dead at 86. 6 solos at h… 7 hours ago

DSCDPAdmin

DSCDP Admin Australian actress (Master Class, Lilo & Stitch, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close), Zoe Caldwell, dead at 86. 6 so… https://t.co/AXg046zTTn 8 hours ago

BarbaraMasel

Barbara Masel Vale Australian #acting legend: Zoe Caldwell, 4-Time Tony-Winning Actor, Dies at Age 86 | Playbill #Zoe Caldwell… https://t.co/Ojgizq3eN2 13 hours ago

