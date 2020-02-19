Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy



Recent related videos from verified sources Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy SALT LAKE CITY — Something is rotten in the state of Utah. Utah's state Senate has actually voted unanimously to decriminalize polygamy amoung consenting adults. The BBC reports that under current.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:15Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Utah Government Poised To Decriminalize Polygamy A bill to reduce polygamy from a felony to a misdemeanor is on the cusp of passing Utah's state legislature. Opponents say doing so would protect domestic...

NPR 5 hours ago



Decriminalization of polygamy in Utah clears key hurdle in state legislature Legislation to effectively decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults in Utah overwhelmingly passed the state House of Representatives in Salt Lake City on...

Reuters 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this