Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The proposal would end prison sentences for polygamy among consenting adults in the state of Utah.
News video: Sister, Sister: Utah Senate Votes To Decriminalize Polygamy

Sister, Sister: Utah Senate Votes To Decriminalize Polygamy 00:34

 The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to effectively decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults. The Republican-sponsored bill reduces the penalty for plural marriage from a felony to an infraction on par with a traffic ticket. The practice of polygamy is a practice with deep...

Utah Government Poised To Decriminalize Polygamy

A bill to reduce polygamy from a felony to a misdemeanor is on the cusp of passing Utah's state legislature. Opponents say doing so would protect domestic...
NPR

Decriminalization of polygamy in Utah clears key hurdle in state legislature

Legislation to effectively decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults in Utah overwhelmingly passed the state House of Representatives in Salt Lake City on...
Reuters

